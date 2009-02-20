India Set To Launch Its First Solar City

India announced that it will be launching the first of its so called solar cities, which involves getting 10% of the city’s energy from renewable sources. Doesn’t seem like a solar city to us, but what do we know?



Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is also going to be a solar city of sorts, as it aims to be carbon free. If one more city would like to step forward in this vein, we can write a story about a full blown trend developing.

Economic Times: The government plans to develop 60 such cities during the 11th Five-Year Plan (2007-12) to meet the increasing electricity demand of cities and promote increased use of renewable energy.

The ministry will bear half of the estimated project cost of Rs.190 million (Rs.19 crore), with the state government or municipal corporation pitching in the rest.

The city can also opt for additional funding from the ministry if the project cost goes beyond the estimates.

Solar energy systems, including street lights, garden lights, traffic lights, hoardings and solar water heaters will be installed in the city. Energy efficient ‘green buildings’ will also be promoted in large scale.

A target of 50 MW has been set for solar power generation during the 11th plan, which is likely to be achieved.

