Here's What An Emerging Market Looks Like

Right now, the BSE Sensex is celebrating its return to February 2008 highs, though it has yet to reach all the way back to its pre-crisis summit.



Take a look at the return to rise the BSE Sensex has seen since 2008.

Even more impressive, take a look at the BSE Sensex over a 10-year period compared to the S&P 500. It’s not even a competition, and shows the true value of emerging market equity investments (ignoring the risk, of course). That’s the Sensex in blue, and the S&P in red.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.