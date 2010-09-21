India's Sensex Marches Back Across 20,000 Barrier, Near All Time High

Gregory White

India’s Sensex blasted through the 20,000 barrier today, to close only 826 points shy of its all time high. That may seem a long way to go, but note the pace the index has been growing.

BSE Sensex 921

What is also interesting to note is the performance of the Sensex against the other major Asian emerging markets index, the Shanghai Composite. Note how the Sensex has outperformed the Shanghai Composite since the crisis. May be time to take a peak at those ETF holdings.

Shanghai Composite 921

