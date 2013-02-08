The India Rural Olympics Features Some Of The Strangest Sporting Events In The World

Leah Goldman
india rural olympics 3

Photo: AP Photo

Each year in Kila Raipur, a village in northern India, the India Rural Olympics take place and people travel miles to watch, and participate.But the games in this Olympics are not typical.

Participants ride multiple horses at once while standing up, balance giant farm equipment in their mouths, pull cars with their teeth, and let tractors ride over their bodies to show their strength. 2013 marked the 77th year of the games, which just wrapped up on February 3.

All in all, it looks incredibly painful.

Another participant of a bullock cart race, doesn't look too bad right...

...now this is getting intense

But wait, here, a man pulls a car with his teeth

NOTE: This photo is from the 2012 India Rural Olympics

This man is riding two horses at once, while standing up

NOTE: This photo is from the 2012 India Rural Olympics

This man is somehow balancing a plough in his mouth

Here's a video from the event:

