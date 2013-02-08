The India Rural Olympics Features Some Of The Strangest Sporting Events In The World

Photo: AP Photo

Each year in Kila Raipur, a village in northern India, the India Rural Olympics take place and people travel miles to watch, and participate.But the games in this Olympics are not typical.



Participants ride multiple horses at once while standing up, balance giant farm equipment in their mouths, pull cars with their teeth, and let tractors ride over their bodies to show their strength. 2013 marked the 77th year of the games, which just wrapped up on February 3.

All in all, it looks incredibly painful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.