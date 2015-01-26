India's Prime Minister Wore A Suit With His Own Name Written On It Hundreds Of Times To Greet President Obama

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted US President Barack Obama to India over the weekend as part of a three-day visit to the county.

Obama is used to being the biggest deal wherever he is, and leaders worldwide act like 12-year-old girls hanging out near the stage exit of a One Direction gig in their attempts to absorb some of his limelight.

But against all odds, Modi managed to steal the show yesterday with a bizarre piece of clothing, Buzzfeed points out.

Here’s how Modi’s outfit looks from normal distance. It seems like a normal pinstripe suit with some dashed stripes.

But wait! As you get closer, it’s clearer. It’s actually his own name, written over and over again: “Narendra Damodardas Modi.”

At least there’s no risk of him getting his suits mixed up with anyone else’s.

There’s an even better, close-up image of the writing circulating on Twitter:

Waiting for freshly minted Padma Awardee @swapan55 to explain Modi suit material as an eg of Hindu pride & resurgence pic.twitter.com/4A4fxEUTLh

— Sarvatra-gam 52 (@sarvatragam) January 26, 2015

