Massive Power Outage Leaves 370 Million Without Electricity In India

Photo: NDTV

India was hit by a massive power outage on Monday that began at 2:30 am local time after the country’s Northern Grid network collapsed, according to the Guardian. The nation’s power minister blamed the blackout on some states, that he said drain more power from the grid than they are supposed to.



The power cut impacted between 350 – 370 million people in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It also impacted train and metro services in Delhi, with 200 trains running late. The power cuts also hit water treatment plants and impacted water supply.

India has frequent rolling power cuts through the day and in 2011, 289 million people or 25 per cent of India’s population had no access to electricity, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.

Consistent problem’s in the country’s power sector have impacted growth. The gap between demand and supply jumped to 10.2 per cent in March, according to a New York Times report.

The blackout hit 8,000 mega watts capacity of the country’s largest electricity producing good. As of now 85 per cent of power supply has been restored.

