Meet the Indian potters who are keeping an ancient tradition alive for just $40 a week

Fahad Shah, Meg Teckman-Fullard, Claire Molloy

  • Potters in India hand-make thousands of small clay oil lampsin the months leading up to Diwali each year.
  • But potters make as little as $US4 for every 1,000 pots they make â€” not nearly enough to support a family.
  • We visited potters in Delhi to see what goes into their work and how their ancient tradition is still standing.
