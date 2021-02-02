Meet the Indian potters who are keeping an ancient tradition alive for just $40 a week

- Potters in India hand-make thousands of small clay oil lampsin the months leading up to Diwali each year.
- But potters make as little as $US4 for every 1,000 pots they make â€” not nearly enough to support a family.
- We visited potters in Delhi to see what goes into their work and how their ancient tradition is still standing.
