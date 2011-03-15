Tensions Rise As India And Pakistan Both Launch Nuclear Missile Tests

Pakistan launches the Hataf-2 Abdali missile

Pakistan and India both conducted short-range nuclear capable missile tests last Friday, according to AFP.The Indian armed forces launched two different missiles, one the Dhanush, the other the Prithvi-II. Both have a range of 350 kilometers and were tested off the coast of Orissa along India’s eastern coastline.



Meanwhile in a statement, Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that it had successfully launched Hataf-2 (Abdali) a STS ballistic missile with a range of 180 kilometers that can carry nuclear as well as conventional warheads.

These tests on March 11 took place five days after India successfully launched an interceptor missile that is designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles, according to the Press Trust of India. The interceptor reportedly destroyed the target hostile missile in about 3 minutes.

India and Pakistan have fought four wars since the countries became independent in 1947. The 1999 Kargil war has been the most recent and fought along Kashmir’s Line of Control.

