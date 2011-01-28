India Arrests Hundreds Of Gangsters Accused Of Diluting Oil And Milk Shipments

Photo: AP

As commodity prices soar across India, the government has passed laws to crack down on gangs that hijack and adulterate oil and milk shipments.The so-called oil mafia responded today by dousing Indian official Yashwant Sonawane in kerosene and burning him alive, according to the Business Standard. Now the government has arrested 180 members of the oil mafia.



New regulations will put a chemical marker in kerosene that will reveal if the liquid has been diluted. The government has also considered putting GPS tracking devices in oil trucks that will show any unusual stoppages or detours.

The government is also trying to shut down the milk mafia and the sand mafia.

Meanwhile inflation is soaring and food prices reached 18.3% year over year in the last wek of December.

