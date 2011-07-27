India: Moving Towards A Mobile Enterprise [INFOGRAPHIC]

As one of the fastest growing wireless markets, the adoption of mobile enterprise solutions in India is still in a stage where it’s set to grow rapidly within the next five years.
By taking the necessary steps towards becoming a mobile enterprise, businesses can improve productivity, increase revenue and gain market share. Is India Inc. Ready?
Check out this detailed infographic which explains the state of Indian mobile:
India Mobility Infographic by: SalesForce
