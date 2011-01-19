India Orders Suspension Of Local Taxes On Food As Prices Soar

Photo: AP

Indian finance minister Pranab Mukherjee has ordered all states to suspend taxes that add to the price of food, according to the Press Trust of India.Levies such as the 2% Mandi Tax had already been suspended in Rajasthan and other states. The central government has already taken measures to faciliate imports and restrict exports of key commodities.



Food inflation reached 18.3 per cent in the last week of December.

