Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

India’s Reserve Bank has left interest rates on hold at 7.75%.

The decision comes just two weeks after the country’s central bank surprised markets by cutting rates by 25 basis points to their current level.

The RBI’s decision to cut rates in January was made in an effort to promote growth on the back of evidence inflation had slowed.

