India Now Has The Economic Growth China Is Dying For

Yesterday we highlighted the impressive showing by India, in terms of its latest economic data. Domestic demand is surging, and the economy is doing well, even as government spending is falling.



Goldman extrapolates on the remarkable rebound, which we see as the most under-appreciated BRICs story right now, given its positive long-term implications.

This is what China would die for… growth independent of government spending:

Goldman’s Tushar Poddar:

Recent macro and micro data continue to suggest strength in domestic demand. The May HSBC Markit PMI came in at 59, the fastest pace of expansion in over two years; GDP growth for the January-March quarter was at a robust 8.6% yoy and 13.6% qoq annualized, even with lower government spending; industrial production numbers continue to be solid; and bank credit growth has increased to over 17% yoy as on May 7. The normal onset of the monsoons in the Southern coast of 55 Kerala earlier this week, is also a key positive for domestic demand.

At the micro level, key sectors such as autos and infrastructure continue to show rapid expansion. The pace of road construction has averaged about 10 km a day since the start of the year, compared to the 2009 pace of 6 km a day. Container activity in ports continues to be strong, rising 25% yoy on average in 2010 thus far.

Electricity production continues to increase—and the outlook is bright, with our utilities analyst expecting total output to increase by 15,000 MW in 2010, compared to 9,600 MW in 2009. Structurally, India is on the path to reduce its power deficit over the next three years.

Goldman even believes that their 8.9% 2010 GDP forecast could be too conservative. Some Indian ETFs include Powershares India (PIN) and iShares India (INDY).

PIN:

INDY, on a shorter time scale:

(Via Goldman Sachs, India: The assurance of domestic demand, Tushar Poddar, 3 June 2010)

