India is poised to take over as the next high-growth smartphone market

The Indian smartphone market has reached the same point that the Chinese smartphone market was at by the end of 2013.

Growth is explosive, and competition among vendors is gaining steam as top global players lose out to a host of homegrown vendors.

In the fourth quarter of 2014, smartphone shipments in India reached roughly 23 million units, up more than fourfold compared to two years prior, according to data from IDC.

China remains dominant in terms of raw shipment numbers, but India is where growth is now concentrated and that trend is likely to continue for the next few years.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a look at how the platform and vendor wars are shaking up in India, and discuss the opportunity for even more shake-ups and future growth based on current and future performance. We also break down India’s place in the global smartphone market.

Here are a few key points about how vendors and platforms are performing in India:

