MOBILE INSIGHTS: India Is Now The Third Largest Smartphone Market

India Passes Japan To Become Third-Largest Smartphone Market (TechCrunch)

According to a new report from Strategy Analytics, 163% year-over-year growth in the first quarter pushed India to the number three spot, after China and the U.S. While Apple and Samsung have gained some traction in the market, domestic manufacturers have stepped in to feed demand. Android captured 89% of the market in the first quarter, according to the report. Read >

Microsoft Releases Windows 8.1 (Wired)

Responding to customer feedback, Microsoft released a more user-friendly iteration of Windows 8. It also released a slate of new apps and features to round out the Windows 8 ecosystem, which encompasses PCs and tablets. Read >

Apple Sheds Market Share In Western Europe (IDC)

Apple grabbed a 20% share of Western Europe’s smartphone market in the first quarter, down from 25% a year prior. Samsung had a 45% share, up from 39% a year ago. Also of note is that smartphone shipments only grew 12% year-over-year in the first quarter. As we’ve discussed before, penetration growth will slow in developed countries and the smartphone story will shift to developing world markets, like India. Read >

Mobile Giant Telefónica Will Promote Windows Phone (The Verge)

The Spanish carrier announced that it will push Microsoft’s fledgling platform in the UK, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile in a bid to break iOS and Android’s de-facto duopoly. Carriers can give platforms a nice boost, but it won’t matter much if consumers aren’t buying the phones. We discuss why carriers are so eager to see a new platform emerge in our report on potential third platforms. Read >

Square Branches Out Into E-Commerce (The Next Web)

The new product, called Square Market, enables local businesses to sell their products over the Internet. Essentially, it creates a national marketplace for local businesses. Anyone can set up a store on its platform for free. Square only charges a 2.75% fee on every transaction. Read >

Can Mobile Messaging Services monetise In The Enterprise? (AllThingsD)

Voxer thinks so. The maker of the free walkie-talkie app is launching a paid app and subscription service for businesses. Voxer Pro will include “extreme notification” and a “live interrupt mode” for certain contacts. Voxer Pro for businesses will also include an admin portal and a live map of team members. Read >

Mobile Search Ads Continue Ascent (MarketingCharts)

Search ad spend on smartphones and tablets rose 106% and 116%, respectively, in the first quarter year-over-year, according to a new report from IgnitionOne. However, while cost-per-click rose 13% on tablets, it fell 13% on smartphones. Read >

The State Of The Mobile Summer traveller (Compete)

