World's Largest Gold Market Hit By Surprise Double-Digit Inflation

Indian inflation increased faster than consensus expected in May, rising by 10.16%.



Indian government bond yields increased on the news, but still remain well below May’s inflation level, at about 7.63%.

Forbes:

Food inflation remained a stubbornly high 16.5 per cent in May, the Ministry of Commerce said. Fuel and power inflation came in at 13.1 per cent and manufacturing inflation – a key measure for central bank policymakers – was 6.4 per cent, slightly off April’s 6.7 per cent.

April inflation was 9.6 per cent.

Analysts via a Reuters poll expected May inflation to be just 9.56%.

This is the seventh month in a row that inflation has been above the Indian central bank’s ‘comfort zone’ of 5%, according to the Hindustan Times, and thus May’s data argues in favour of hiking interest rates. In makes you wonder if consumers in the world’s largest gold market might regain some affection for the yellow metal.

