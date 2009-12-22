Hybrid Motorcycle With 280 MPG Coming Soon

Hybrid bikes will hit the market next year, offering almost 300 miles per gallon.

Environmentally conscious car and bike manufacturer Eko Vehicles will unveil the world’s first hybrid two wheeler in India this May, GreenCarReports.com says.

The “ET-120 Hybrid” bike will feature a gasoline motor-electric motor combination, and will be able to go 20 miles on electric-only mode.

The gasoline engine will offer more than 100 miles per gallon, while the hybrid mode will get an amazing 280 mpg.

Eko hopes to sell the $850 ET-120 in the U.S. in 2010.

Photo: GreenCarReports.com

