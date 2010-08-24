It's Peak Season For The World's Largest Gold Market, But Buyers Are Horribly Scarce

Vincent Fernando, CFA
It’s peak gold-buying season in the world’s largest gold market, India…. but buyers are surprisingly scarce this year.

‘Peak’ prices are being blamed:

Commodity Online:

The onset of two big festivals has failed to draw big fat Indian jewellery buyers, who are one of the largest gold consumers in the world. Speaking to CommodityOnline over the phone, Suresh Hundia, President, Bombay Bullion Association (BBA) mentioned that the despite the beginning of the festive season in the Indian subcontinent, the demand seems to be sluggish owing to higher gold prices.

“We see only 50% demand from what we had seen last year. The jewellery buying has not picked up well in the country despite the festive season standing right around the corner. This is mainly due to peak prices, which are hovering at around Rs.18,800 per 10 grams,” Hundia said.

Moreover, the potential for a demand pick-up remains uncertain, given Indian cultural sensitivities:

Taking into account the Hindu Mythology, the current period is considered as a peak time for gold purchases. Industry experts maintained that people buy more gold during the current period, as it is considered inauspicious to buy gold in the ‘Shraddha Paksha’ (A 15-days period in the month of Bhadarva), which falls just before the marriage season. This prompts buyers to buy gold well in advance and also at a cheaper rate.

India is the largest consumer market for gold in the world... here we see 193.5 tons vs. 653.2 for the world in Q1 2010

Source: World Gold Council

Here's the same table as before, but looking at the trailing four quarters to remove seasonal factors. We see 747.7 tons for India vs. 2,644 for the world.

Source: World Gold Council

Globally, jewelry demand is a massive component of total gold demand

Source: World Gold Council

Jewelry demand is shown in yellow below

Source: World Gold Council

We can see that gold demand rose in 2009, but eased back in Q1 2010

Source: World Gold Council

If we look specifically at jewelry demand alone, India is by far the largest consumer

Source: World Gold Council

Source: World Gold Council

Industrial demand for gold is actually at a lower level than it was during 2007 - 2008

Source: World Gold Council

But here's the real gold demand growth story -- the creation of Exchange-Traded Funds for gold (ETFs)

Source: World Gold Council

