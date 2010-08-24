It's Peak Season For The World's Largest Gold Market, But Buyers Are Horribly Scarce

It’s peak gold-buying season in the world’s largest gold market, India…. but buyers are surprisingly scarce this year.



‘Peak’ prices are being blamed:

Commodity Online:

The onset of two big festivals has failed to draw big fat Indian jewellery buyers, who are one of the largest gold consumers in the world. Speaking to CommodityOnline over the phone, Suresh Hundia, President, Bombay Bullion Association (BBA) mentioned that the despite the beginning of the festive season in the Indian subcontinent, the demand seems to be sluggish owing to higher gold prices.



“We see only 50% demand from what we had seen last year. The jewellery buying has not picked up well in the country despite the festive season standing right around the corner. This is mainly due to peak prices, which are hovering at around Rs.18,800 per 10 grams,” Hundia said.

Moreover, the potential for a demand pick-up remains uncertain, given Indian cultural sensitivities:

Taking into account the Hindu Mythology, the current period is considered as a peak time for gold purchases. Industry experts maintained that people buy more gold during the current period, as it is considered inauspicious to buy gold in the ‘Shraddha Paksha’ (A 15-days period in the month of Bhadarva), which falls just before the marriage season. This prompts buyers to buy gold well in advance and also at a cheaper rate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.