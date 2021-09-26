A gangster standing trial for murder was shot dead in a courtroom by 2 rivals disguised as lawyers, say police

A policeman stands guard at an entrance gate to the Rohini district courtroom in New Delhi on September 24, 2021, after a notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

A notorious “gangster” was shot dead in an Indian courtroom on Friday, CNN reported.

The gangster was killed by two rival gang members who were disguised as lawyers, police said.

All three men died and an inquiry into the incident is underway, according to police.

An Indian gangster was shot dead in a New Delhi courtroom by two rival gang members dressed as lawyers, according to CNN.

The gunmen, wearing their disguises, opened fire while Jitender Gogi, 30, was standing trial for murder, the media outlet reported.

“Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers attire at a gangster UTP (under trial prisoner) in Rohini court premises this afternoon,” said a tweet by Delhi Police. “All three gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred.”

Police added that an inquiry is underway.

According to News 18, Gogi was jailed last year for his alleged involvement in 19 murder and attempted murder cases.

The Hindustan Times reported that, for years, Gogi had run a sophisticated organized crime syndicate. The paper said that he continued to commit crimes from jail, having reportedly used secret cellphones to extort people of money from inside his high-security prison cell.

One of Gogi’s suspected killers, Sunil Maan, was a childhood friend before the two became deadly rivals, The Hindustan Times said. The two had fought a bloody turf war for more than a decade, the paper said.