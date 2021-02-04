India's sudden drop in coronavirus cases has puzzled disease experts. Strict public-health measures and difficulty recording rural cases may have factored in.

Partha Sarkar/Xinhua/Getty Images A student gets her body temperature taken in Hyderabad, India on February 1, 2021.

India’s daily coronavirus cases have plummeted since September.

The nation is now reporting just 9 daily cases per one million people, among the lowest per-capita rates in the world.

Experts say the sharp decline in cases is puzzling – but the difficulty of recording rural infections, combined with strict public-health measures, may offer some explanation.

At the start of the pandemic, few countries were more ripe for a major coronavirus outbreak than India.

Not only is India the world’s second most populous country, it’s also one of the densest, with around 1,200 people per square mile. Cases there climbed steadily from April through September, reaching a peak of nearly 100,000 daily cases on September 16.

Then, something unexpected happened: India’s daily cases plummeted from mid-September through January, with average weekly cases dropping off by roughly a third each month. The nation is now reporting fewer than 13,000 daily cases, on average â€” or around 9 daily cases per one million people, among the lowest per-capita rates in the world.



India’s health ministry has attributed this breakneck success to a few factors, including a robust testing and contact tracing effort. But infectious disease experts say the nation’s quick turnaround is puzzling.

India only began administering coronavirus vaccines roughly two weeks ago, so it’s too soon for vaccinations to affect transmission. Some public-health experts say India’s strict mask mandates may have helped lower cases, but masks have been required there since April, so they don’t fully explain why cases dwindled so dramatically in the fall.

“There are a lot of questions and lessons to be learned, and I think that we need to do a deeper dive into what they have done well,” Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina, told Insider. Kuppalli previously researched barriers to medical care among women infected with HIV in southern India.

“I know from having worked and lived in India that they have a lot of challenges in terms of dealing with large populations that are in close quarters, infection control issues, hygiene issues, ventilation issues â€” all the things that we are concerned about in terms of how this disease spreads,” she added.

Kuppalli said it’s worth studying whether India’s population may share unique genetic or demographic characteristics that make them less susceptible to symptomatic infection. It’s also possible, she added, that coronavirus cases are harder to record in rural areas, where many residents lack immediate access to medical services.

Penalties for not wearing masks

Noah Seelam/AFP/Getty Images Students wearing face masks attend class in Hyderabad, India on February 1, 2021.

Widespread adherence to public-health measures may partly explain why India has had an easier time getting its outbreak under control.

Several large cities and states in India began requiring masks in public places in April, two months before the World Health Organisation recommended face coverings for the general public. Since then, the nation’s largest city, Mumbai, has levied fines against those who violate the rule.

By October, Mumbai had collected more than $US70,000 worth of fines from more than 14,000 people who failed to wear their masks in public. By early December, Delhi had also issued around 500,000 fines to those not wearing masks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

For the most part, however, Indians have been supportive of mask requirements: In an October survey from social media platform LocalCircles (which included more than 15,000 responses across roughly 200 districts in India), nearly 90% of respondents said they were in favour of a mask mandate. Another 40% said they would support increased penalties for those who didn’t comply.

The US, by contrast, has struggled to convince large segments of the public that masks are an effective safety tool.

“The United States very much failed from a lack of national leadership, miscommunication, and a lack of community engagement. I think we can really boil it down to those three things,” Kuppalli said, adding: “We still have people who don’t believe the pandemic is real in this country.”

A focus on ‘test, trace, isolate’

Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images A member of the internal medical team at the Ahmedabad One Mall checks a staffer’s Aarogya Setu app, India’s virus contact-tracing app, on June 7, 2020.

Epidemiologists typically rely on a three-step strategy to contain a virus: test, trace, isolate.

Though India’s testing capacity got off to a slow start, it has ramped up considerably since the summer. By August, the nation had nearly 1,600 testing laboratories compared to just 14 of these labs in February 2020. India is now administering nearly 695,000 daily tests, second only to the US’s 1.26 million.

India’s large population also worked to its advantage when it came to enlisting contact tracers.

From March through April, tens of thousands of health workers traced the contacts of more than 435,000 infected people across two southern states, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The workers managed to reach more than three million contacts, around 575,000 of whom had available COVID-19 test results.

These efforts were made easier by a longstanding disease surveillance network that began monitoring COVID-19 cases in late January.

As of April, Indian residents could also download the nation’s contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, to find out if they had been been within six feet of an infected person or locate potential virus hotspots nearby. Indian residents are asked to download the app while isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test and report any symptoms to a local surveillance officer.

Possible immunity to new pathogens

Indranil Mukher/AFP via Getty Images A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a resident during a coronavirus screening at a civic clinic in Mumbai on October 12, 2020.

Kuppalli said India’s rapidly falling cases raises an important question: “Are there things about this particular population, this ethnicity that puts them at decreased risk?” An August study suggested that populations with a higher exposure to diverse types of bacteria â€” predominantly due to poor sanitation â€” might see fewer COVID-19 deaths per million, perhaps because of an acquired or innate immunity to new pathogens. This line of thinking isn’t new: A 2006 study found that developing countries may have a different “immunological experience” with tuberculosis compared to the US and Europe.

“Look at the average Indian: He or she has probably had malaria at some point in his life or typhoid or dengue,” Sayli Udas-Mankikar, an urban policy expert at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, told NPR. “You end up with basic immunity toward grave diseases.”

The idea remains a theory for now â€” but India has indeed seen fewer COVID-19 deaths per million compared to many developed nations. As of Tuesday, 112 out of every one million people in India had died of COVID-19 compared to 1,350 out of every one million in the US and nearly 1,600 out of every one million in the UK.

India is now recording fewer than one daily death per one million people.

Rural populations are harder to surveil

STR/NurPhoto/Getty Images Chhayarani Sahu, an Indian farmer, plucks vegetables at in Bhadrak on September 14, 2020.

The coronavirus has a feeding frenzy in dense, crowded environments. That means nations like the US, where more than 80% of residents live in urban areas, face an uphill battle to contain the virus’ spread.

India, on the other hand, is far less urbanized: Around 65% of Indian residents live in rural areas.

Though the virus has undoubtedly reached India’s rural population, the nation’s cities have been particularly hard-hit. By May, nearly 80% of India’s total COVID-19 cases hailed from just 30 cities. AJanuary 2021 survey found that 56% out 28,000 people sampled in Delhi, India’s capital territory, tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

But Kuppalli said India’s rural population is difficult to observe.

For one thing, rural areas are larger and more spread out. Many Indians living in these communities also lack internet access, which prevents them from plugging into the nation’s surveillance network.

Kuppalli said it’s also difficult to get patients who are sick to large urban hospitals because of transportation or financial issues. A 2018 report found that only one state-run hospital is available for every 90,000 people in India’s rural communities. That could mean that India simply isn’t recording as many rural cases â€” but infectious disease experts haven’t confirmed that yet.

For now, Kuppalli said, “it’s great that they have had this turnaround.”

“It’s an opportunity for us to study this population,” she said. “There are lots of things to think about and try to understand.”

