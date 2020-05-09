An Indian hospital is using robots with thermal cameras to screen coronavirus patients — here's how they work

Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images India coronavirus robot.

A hospital in India is using robots to screen possible coronavirus patients.

The humanoid robot, called Mitra, uses a handheld thermal camera to evaluate patients before sending them on to healthcare workers.

Thermal imaging is being tested in other countries as a way to check for coronavirus symptoms.

India is yet another country using robots to take some of the burden off of HealthCare workers, with a humanoid robot named Mitra that takes patients’ temperatures using a thermal camera.

India’s 1.3 billion residents have been under lockdown since March 24, and last week the orders were extended for at least another two weeks. “To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In late April, some convenience stores were allowed to reopen, but specific rules vary by state.

The Indian government has also developed a controversial contact tracing app which shares residents’ location constantly. More than 90 million people have reportedly already downloaded the app, and in at least one city, not having the app is punishable with six months in jail.

Meanwhile, these robots are being used in a hospital in Bangalore as the first screening for some patients who may have coronavirus. A pharmacy in Italy has implemented similar technology to screen customers for signs of infection. Here’s how they work.

The robots are a safer way for doctors to perform initial screenings of patients.

A tablet on one robot’s chest allows doctors to video chat with patient without putting their own health at risk.

A thermal camera-equipped robot takes a patient’s temperature without needing to touch them.

Using this information, healthcare providers can send patients to the appropriate specialist, and patients who are unlikely to have coronavirus won’t be unnecessarily exposed.

After receiving a temperature reading, the robot gives the patient instructions for their next steps.

Some experts have suggested that temperature guns are not always accurate because they must be held at a specific distance, but the tablet mostly avoids that problem by instructing patients on where to stand.

Even the most accurate thermometers aren’t a perfect measure to stop the virus, though. Infected people can go up to 14 days without showing symptoms, and some people never develop symptoms.

