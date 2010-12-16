Wen Jiabao's Trip To India Is Four Times More Profitable Than Obama's

Wen Jiabao went to India this week and came away with plans to increase bilateral trade by $40 billion, according to The Hindu.



Obama went to India last month and got only $10 billion.

This continues a disturbing trend. China and India already shared around $60 billion in bilateral trade this year, while America traded only $40 billion with India last year.

Despite being countries at similar stages of development, with overlapping production of cheap goods, the two emerging markets found more products to trade. Naturally, it helps that they’re neighbours.

On the other side of the world, what can America export to either country? Besides dollars?

