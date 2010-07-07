Brutal Pictures Of India's Explosive Kashmir Situation

The Indian army is helping to contain riots in Kashmir for the first time in nearly two decades. Military, paramilitary, and police have imposed a curfew on the Muslim, pro-separatist region.



Riots apparently started this week after police killed at least 15 people during protests, according to the AP.

Some investors prefer India to China for the purported stability offered by democracy. But there hasn’t been stability in Kashmir since 1947.

