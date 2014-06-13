This Is The Biggest Ad In India Right Now And It's Absolutely Terrifying

In a world where younger generations are becoming more tech-savvy and social media crazy, kids are using cell phones and Facebook almost from the time they are born. At least that’s what MTS Telecom’s latest ad for its 3GPlus Network is saying.

The campaign, which has gone viral in India, has 23.6 million views on YouTube and has become India’s most viral ad ever, according to Adweek. The visuals in the campaign are supposed to be comical, but they’re also pretty disturbing.

In the ad, a mother is in the delivery room giving birth, while her husband is filming it all on his tablet. The moment the child emerges from the womb (as Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” plays in the background) he grabs the tablet from his father, learns how to cut his own umbilical cord, and then shakes it like a rattle.

Just as you think things won’t get stranger, the child starts to take selfies and upload photos to Instagram, even picking the perfect filter for his picture. One doctor passes out while the baby’s parents just watch the child crawl away.

The baby’s social media content goes viral on YouTube by the end of the commercial, as he walks, yes walks, out of the hospital on his own. At the end, the ad’s tagline says “Born for the internet.”

Here’s the entire ad:

