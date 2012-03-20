In India, Billionaires Are Buying Helicopters To Avoid Nightmarish Traffic

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

First, it was submarines.Now India’s richest are buying helicopters to save time during travel and to bypass the country’s hazardous roads.



They may never have to set foot in the streets again.

Robert Franks writes in The Wall Street Journal that India is home to over 50 billionaires, and more are expected to join the ranks.

To accommodate the growing demand for helicopters—which can cost $1.5 million to $15 million each, according to Frank—a new helicopter factory is being built in Hyderabad.

And orders for the choppers are rising 12 per cent a year.

Now what’s needed is safer helipads.

