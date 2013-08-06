US

This Excel Trick Will Make You Forget About VLOOKUP

Walter Hickey, Daniel Goodman

Excel is full of outstanding functions that will save hours of time in certain situation.

One prominent example is VLOOKUP, which allows you to search through a database. It’s an essential function that most people learn about way too late, and it’s a must-know.

However, just because VLOOKUP is insanely useful doesn’t mean it’s perfect. You can only search in a certain direction and it’s pretty hard on the processor.

As a result, excel masterminds have found a way to beat out the stellar VLOOKUP function by combining the simple INDEX and MATCH functions. The powerful INDEX/MATCH search method is a must-know for advanced users. Here’s how to pull it off.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.