FIRST GALLUP TRACKING POLL: Mitt Romney Is Shredding Obama Among The Most Crucial Voters

Brett LoGiurato

The first Gallup daily tracking poll of the general election season is out, and here’s the key number: Mitt Romney leads Barack Obama 45 per cent to 39 per cent among Independents. That pushes him to a 47 to 45 per cent lead overall. 

Obama Romney Gallup poll

Photo: Gallup

Something to keep in mind: In the monthly poll released April 2, Obama led Romney 48 to 40 among Independents — and 49 to 45 per cent overall. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.