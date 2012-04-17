FIRST GALLUP TRACKING POLL: Mitt Romney Is Shredding Obama Among The Most Crucial Voters

The first Gallup daily tracking poll of the general election season is out, and here’s the key number: Mitt Romney leads Barack Obama 45 per cent to 39 per cent among Independents. That pushes him to a 47 to 45 per cent lead overall.



Photo: Gallup

Something to keep in mind: In the monthly poll released April 2, Obama led Romney 48 to 40 among Independents — and 49 to 45 per cent overall.

