That Amazing URL Everyone Is Talking About Today Is A Huge Hoax

UPDATE: We originally posted this at 6:06 this morning. Here’s the original post, where we fell for a hoax that’s going around. Below is the explanation.

Bravo to UK newspaper The Independent for doing some aggressive editorializing in the URL an article.

They won’t be getting much SEO from this, but the address for an article on the jelly bean that looks like Kate Middleton is

The URL is this:

http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/food-and-drink/utter-PR-fiction-but-people-love-this-shit-so-fuck-it-lets-just-print-it-2269573.html

Brilliant.

(via Blake hounshell)

UPDATE: Apparently with the Independent, you can create any URL, as long as you keep the number the same.

So this URL works as well.

http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/food-and-drink/we-feel-stupid-for-having-posted-this-2269573.html

And it goes to the same article.

