Incredible UK Front Page Shows The Face Of 'Locked-In' Man As He Is Told He Can't Legally Die

British Newspaper the Independent is running with an incredibly striking front cover tomorrow, dealing with the sad case of Tony Nicklinson.



Nicklinson has suffered from “locked-in” syndrome since 2005 and can only move his eyes. He believes his life is no longer worth living, but cannot commit suicide. Anyone who helps him would face criminal charges. He had gone to the UK’s High Court today to ask to be legally helped to die, but his case was rejected by judges.

The photo was taken as Nicklinson learned of the decision. You can read more about his story at the Independent.

Photo: @SkyNews

