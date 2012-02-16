Independent Inspector Says Foxconn's Facilities Are 'First-Class'

Photo: AP

The Apple-ordered inspection of its supplier factories, including Foxconn facilities in China, is already under way by the independent group the Free labour Association.While it’s too early for any concrete results, Reuters spoke to the Auret van Heerden, president of the FLA, about what he’s seen so far.



After his initial visits van Heerden told Reuters:

“The facilities are first-class; the physical conditions are way, way above average of the norm.”

However, he was comparing Foxconn’s conditions to those in the high-pressure garment industry overseas. There’s nothing in the interview about the specific recent reports of underage workers, dangerous conditions, etc. by the New York Times and NPR.

