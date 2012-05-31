The Fed Desperately Wants Homeowners To Apply For Foreclosure Reviews

Photo: Youtube

Since the Federal Reserve gave more than 4 million homeowners the chance to fight their foreclosures last year, the process put in place to review them hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned. The Independent Foreclosure Review came in the wake of the 2008 robosigning scandal, with 14 big lenders agreeing to grant consumers whose homes were foreclosed a second shot at compensation.



A few months after rolling out the review in November, the Fed extended the deadline for submissions from the end of April to July 31.

In the latest effort to get the word out, the agency’s posted a pair of YouTube videos outlining the process— one in English, another in Spanish.

Critics, however, claimed the review process was fumbled from the get-go, without clear information about how homeowners would be compensated (monetarily or otherwise) and what good a review would do for consumers who have long since moved on from foreclosed properties.

That information’s still not clear, but it’s no reason for foreclosed homeowners to waste an opportunity to cash in on whatever compensation they can.

Here’s what they need to qualify:

The property securing the loan was the borrower’s primary residence;

The mortgage was in the foreclosure process (initiated, pending, or completed) at any time between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2010; and

The mortgage was serviced by one of the following companies:

America’s Servicing Company Countrywide National City Mortgage Aurora Loan Services EMC Mortgage Corporation PNC Mortgage BAC Home Loans Servicing EverBank/EverHome Mortgage Company Sovereign Bank Bank of America Financial Freedom SunTrust Mortgage Beneficial GMAC Mortgage U.S. Bank Chase HFC Wachovia Mortgage Citibank HSBC Washington Mutual (WaMu) CitiFinancial IndyMac Mortgage Services Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. CitiMortgage MetLife Bank Wilshire Credit Corporation

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

DON’T MISS: 9 inspiring stories from homeowners who bounced back from foreclosure >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.