Aliens are back for annihilation in the 'Independence Day: Resurgence' trailer

It’s been 20 years since the blockbuster sensation “Independence Day” turned Will Smith into an international star. Now the trailer to the sequel is finally here.

Though “Independence Day: Resurgence” doesn’t have Smith, Jeff Goldblum returns in his most Goldblumesque fashion as the scientist who must figure out a way to defeat the latest wave of aliens trying to destroy Earth. Liam Hemsworth has joined the cast this time around as the new hot-shot pilot.

Watch the trailer here. The movie opens June 24.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

