Will Smith Won't Act In The Next Two Independence Day Films Unless Fox Pays Him $50 Million

In 1996, the extravagant “Independence Day,” with its destruction of the White House and Manhattan, made waves in the film industry that hadn’t been felt since the final scene of “Planet of the Apes.”Maybe more significantly, it also marked the debut of Will Smith as America’s Last Action Hero, sending him on one of the industry’s most impressive box-office runs.



As Smith’s production has slowed down — he hasn’t been in a movie since 2008’s “Seven Pounds,” prioritizing his family over filmmaking — Roland Emmerich and screenwriting partner Dean Devlin have finished the scripts for back-to-back sequels to “Independence Day,” Vulture reports. But a Roland Emmerich film is one thing. A Will Smith film is another.

Apparently Smith, with his average worldwide gross of $394,566,919 per film since July 2004, demanded $50 million for the two “Independence Day” sequels. Fox, cowed by the number, may go on without him. Either way, we wouldn’t see “Independence Day 2” until 2014, at the earliest.

The only film Smith has worked on since “Seven Pounds” is “Men in Black III,” slated for next year.

