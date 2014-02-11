Will Smith Will Not Be In The 'Independence Day' Sequel

Fox Will Smith isn’t interested in an ‘Independence Day’ sequel.

In case you didn’t know, Fox is working on a sequel to 1996’s “Independence Day.”

However, don’t expect to see Will Smith return as the lead.

Deadline reports Smith has officially turned down working on the film.

This shouldn’t be much of a surprise.

Last summer, Emmerich told The New Daily News they wouldn’t be able to afford Smith because “he’s too expensive.”

Smith makes an estimated $US20 million per film now.

How will the movie continue without Smith?

Apparently two versions of the film have been worked out in the event Smith couldn’t be a part of it.

Though Smith will be absent, other stars from the original including Randy Quaid, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum are expected to be in the sequel.

The first movie was a huge success for Fox, bringing in $US817.4 million.

Roland Emmerich (“White House Down,” “The Day After Tomorrow”) will be returning to direct.

The “Independence Day” sequel is currently set for the July 4 weekend of 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.