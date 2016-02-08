Here's the 'Independence Day' sequel Super Bowl ad

Fox just released a Super Bowl spot for the “Independence Day” sequel out this summer.

Most of the original cast will return including Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, and Vivica A. Fox while Liam Hemsworth will join as a lead.

20 years later the aliens which Earth defeated will return, but the planet’s (supposedly) ready for them with a defence program designed using recovered alien technology from the last invasion.

“Independence Day: Resurgence” will be in theatres June 24.

