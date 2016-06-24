How the 'Independence Day' sequel deals with Will Smith's absence

Plenty of stars reprise their roles in the “Independence Day” sequel, out this weekend, but Will Smith is not among them.

He reportedly turned down an offer to be in the film back in 2014. So how will the film deal with his absence? “Independence Day: Resurgence” kills off Smith’s character.

Back in December 2015, Fox launched a website, War of 1996, detailing a timeline since the events of the first film. Under the year 2007, Entertainment Weekly first spotted a news story announcing the death of Colonel Steve Hiller. Smith’s character was conveniently killed testing new equipment.

Here’s what the entire blurb says:

“While test piloting the ESD’s first alien hybrid fighter, an unknown malfunction causes the untimely death of Col. Hiller. Hiller’s valor in the War of 96 made him a beloved global icon whose selfless assault against the alien mothership lead directly to the enemy’s defeat. He is survived by his wife Jasmine and son Dylan.”

A brief mention is made of Smith’s death in the film while testing a hybrid fighter. If you’re missing Hiller in “Resurgence,” you’ll get to see Smith’s familiar face twice in the film in both a framed portrait and photograph.

20th Century Fox Here’s how viewers will see Will Smith in ‘Independence Day: Resurgence.’

“Independence Day: Resurgence” is in theatres now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.