'Independence Day' is getting a sequel after 20 years — Here's the first trailer

Just Jeff Goldblum and Liam Hemsworth in space ready to fight some aliens. Photo: Fox.

The first trailer for the long-awaited “Independence Day” sequel, called “Independence Day: Resurgence,” debuted quietly Sunday afternoon during a football game.

Will Smith won’t be back as the lead, but Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, and Vivica A. Fox will reprise their roles.

Also joing the cast will be “The Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth.

Here’s the synopsis via Fox:

“The next epic chapter delivers global spectacle on an unimaginable scale. Using recovered alien technology, the nations of Earth have collaborated on an immense defense program to protect the planet. But nothing can prepare us for the aliens’ advanced and unprecedented force. Only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can bring our world back from the brink of extinction.”

“Independence Day: Resurgence” will be in theaters June 24, 2016.

The trailer is expected to be one of several big trailers showing in front of next week’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Check it out below.

H/T Uproxx

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.