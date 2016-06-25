Why critics are calling 'Independence Day: Resurgence' an epic disaster

It’s rare that critics are not invited to a press screening before a major movie hits theatres, but it happened with “Independence Day: Resurgence.” (What’s even stranger is that some journalists overseas got a screening, while the US was shut out.)

This often means the studio knows it doesn’t have a good movie and is trying to soften the blow (but inevitably, this just makes things worse).

So a brave group of critics went to the movies Thursday night to see “Independence Day: Resurgence” for themselves.

With a current 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, things aren’t good.

Let’s see why it looks like this is going to be the latest blockbuster sequel to be a bust.

Warning: There are some spoilers below.

All the fun of the original is gone. 20th Century Fox via YouTube The joy of the original 'Independence Day' came largely from Will Smith and his chemistry with the cast. Smith isn't in the sequel, and turns out he took the fun with him. 'Will Smith's goofy bravado in 'Independence Day' is desperately missing,' USA Today said. 'Let's just say (Liam) Hemsworth urinating in an alien spaceship doesn't nearly have the same panache as Smith coldcocking a rival space invader.' About Hemsworth... 20th Century Fox Yeah, so Liam Hemsworth takes a pee in the movie. Seems to be the only entertaining thing that can be written about the movie or the franchise's new lead. The New York Post calls his character a 'boring top gun.' And Uproxx sums up Hemsworth this way: 'Liam Hemsworth peed on an alien while flipping the bird. I may never get over that. I think we are doomed.' It couldn't even pull off the impressive shots of cities being destroyed. 20th Century Fox The bread and butter for 'Independence Day' director Roland Emmerich is his ability to capture epic shots of urban centres being wiped out. But it seems like even that has failed him in this movie. 'This time, in a winking joke, the White House gets spared from the chaos that wipes out the rest of the Eastern seaboard,' ScreenCrush said. 'Most of Resurgence's destruction money shots already appeared in the film's trailer; the stuff they haven't revealed is more of the swarms of human ships battling swarms of alien ships and big giant aliens in the middle of nowhere variety. Perhaps the sad reality of our violent world has negated some of the cheap thrills ID4's images used to provide. But if that's the case, why make the sequel at all?'

