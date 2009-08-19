Indeed.com: A Job Site That Isn't Collapsing

Indeed.com is a meta-job search site for the unemployed (or the disgruntled…or the just plain bored). It allows the 9.4% of Americans without jobs and the rest of the world to search millions of job postings from newspaper classified sites to staffing firms to message boards.



Unlike other job sites, which make money from listing fees or subscriptions, Indeed has a Google-like sponsored link model. We sat down with co-founder and CEO Paul Forster, for a brief snapshot of the business.

(Paul’s accent alone is enough to make you want to watch.)



