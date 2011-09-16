Indeed.com Launches Free Resume Search For Employers

Photo: Flickr/Robert S. Donovan

Indeed, a job search aggregator, today announced the launch of Indeed Resume, an open search engine for resumes. Employers and recruiters will have instant access to millions of qualified candidates through this service. Right now, because Indeed Resume is in beta, it’s also free.Since 2004, Indeed has given job seekers free access to millions of jobs from thousands of company websites and job boards – and the announcement of Indeed Resume is a significant expansion of the company’s services to employers and recruiters.



What sets Indeed Resume apart from job board resume databases is it’s an open search engine — no subscription required. Searching for resumes is free and unrestricted and does not require an account. Simply search for candidates by specifying “what” and “where” in the familiar search boxes. Employers can also contact job seekers for free during the beta period.

“With no up-front costs or per-seat licenses, Indeed Resume is for everyone from the small business owner looking to make one hire to the Fortune 500 company filling thousands of openings,” said Chris Hyams, Indeed’s VP of Product.

Benefits for job seekers

One-click apply to select jobs on Indeed.com

Offers job seekers privacy protection that traditional resume databases lack

Initial contact brokered by Indeed and personal contact information remains private until the job seeker chooses to share it

Help employers find you online

Ability to get your own personalised resume URL (indeed.com/me/YourName)

Benefits for employers

No subscription necessary

Preview resumes without ever leaving the search results page

Set up unlimited saved searches and receive daily emails with new and updated resumes matching search criteria.

What do you think of this new open search engine for resumes? Will you use it? Why or why not?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.