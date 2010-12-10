Stupid UFL Transfer Fee Costs NFL Hopeful $80,000

Booker in preseason action for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008

Minnesota Vikings running back Lorenzo Booker is not happy about the UFL’s stubborn stance on its transfer fee.After two weeks of uncertainty, the UFL finally cut its transfer fee for its players to join the NFL from $150,000 to $25,000. But those two weeks cost players like Booker significant money.



Because the Vikings refused to pay the $150K when they wanted to sign him two weeks ago, Booker missed out on two game checks for a total of $55,294.

He also had to pay the $25,000 fee himself. He only made $50,000 playing in the UFL all season.

