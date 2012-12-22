Indiana Man Got 'Riled Up' Watching Fox News, Drank 45 Beers, And Then Set Fire To A Mosque

Randolph Linn

A 52-year-old truck driver has pleaded guilty to driving from his home in Indiana to set a mosque on fire in Ohio, Toledo Blade reported yesterday.Randolph Linn said he got “riled up” watching Fox News and drank 45 beers in seven hours before setting the Islamic centre of Greater Toledo on fire, according to The Sentinel-Tribune.



The drive from his Indiana home to the mosque was nearly two hours.

Linn said he wanted “to get some payback” for Americans who had been killed, according to the Blade.

He admitted, however, that he didn’t personally know any Muslims, but believed they were extremists from what he saw on the news, according to the Toledo Blade.

Linn will spend 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement and pay restitution to the mosque.

