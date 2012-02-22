Incredibly Lucky Man Taken To The Hospital By The Train That Hit Him

Normally, being hit by a train results in death or an incredibly serious injury.



Over the weekend, one California teen was struck by an Amtrak train while he was walking on the tracks near Encinitas, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The crew stopped the train, which was travelling at about 45 miles per hour, immediately after the accident to survey what they thought would be a grim scene.

The crew members found something they did not expect at al: the teen survived the accident and did not even receive any serious injuries.

The train staff determined that the fastest way to get the man medical care was to put him on the train and get him to an ambulance at the next station stop.

He was reportedly in fair condition at Scripps Hospital.

This may be one case where the lack of high speed rail was an overwhelmingly positive thing.

