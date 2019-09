There was an earthquake in Virginia a few minutes ago. It was a medium-sized one there – 5.9 or so on the Richter scale.



Here in New York, we felt the thing, but it was truly nothing serious. Just a little eerie.

Proof?

Here’s some incredibly anticlimatic footage from our office:

