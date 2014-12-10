Incredible Video Captures First-Ever Wingsuit High-Five

This amazing video captures extreme sports athlete Nathan Jones high-fiving a cardboard hand while flying at high-speed down the side of a mountain. Jones completed the stunt on a mountain in the Alps, along with his friend Sam Hardy who filmed the action from another angle.

The Project: BASE organisation was created by the two friends who are using their sporting abilities to raise funds to build a water well in Ethiopia.

Produced by Devan Joseph

. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.