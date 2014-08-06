Incredible Video Shows A Crowd Of Commuters Pushing A Train To Free A Trapped Passenger

An inspiring display of commuter solidarity unfolded at a rail station in Perth today when a man got trapped between a train and the platform, and his fellow commuters gathered to rock the train back on its suspension to get him free.

A witness told PerthNow the passenger walked away after the incident. “He seemed to be a bit sheepish, because right where he fell was the ‘mind the gap’ writing,” said Nicholas Taylor, who was at Stirling station at rush hour this morning when the incident occured.

CCTV footage obtained by ABC News shows the crowd of commuters gathering around the man and then rocking the train on its suspension enough for him to be able to free his leg from where it was trapped between the platform and the carriage.

A Transperth spokesman told ABC News that staff “got the passengers, and there were lots of them, off the train, and organised them to sort of rock, tilt the train backwards away from the platform so they were able to get him out and rescue him.”

Here’s the moment:

