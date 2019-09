This 15 minute video is from 1976 and shows a tribe in Papua New Guinea encountering white people for the first time.



The reactions going from fear to wonder to curiosity to joy are incredible to behold.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via TheNextWeb)

