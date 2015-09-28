18 stunning supermoon eclipse photos from around the world

On Sunday, September 27, the world saw its first supermoon lunar eclipse in 30 years.

The moon turned red, which is normal for a lunar eclipse, but for this rare event, it was even bigger and brighter than usual. That’s because the lunar eclipse coincided with a supermoon, where the moon appears up to 14% larger and 30% brighter, according to NASA.

The eclipse started Sunday night at 10:11 p.m. EDT, peaked around 10:47 p.m. EDT, and lasted until 11:23 p.m. EDT.

We’ve rounded up some of the best photos of the rare astronomical event from around the world. These include some photos where the moon is partially eclipsed and some of the full eclipse, where the moon appears full and red.

Behind the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C.. Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images A reader-submitted photo from the midwestern US. Eric Teske The state capitol building in Denver, Colorado. Photo by (NASA/Bill Ingalls Renton, Washington. Cheryl Schmit

