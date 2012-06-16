Incredible Things That Happen In 60 Seconds On Earth

In the 60 seconds it takes you to read this post, 250 babies are born, 107 people die and lightning strikes the Earth 360 times. But that’s just the beginning…



The following infographic by onlineductaion.net provides figures for a bunch of other random things that happen around the world in one minute:

Photo: http://www.onlineeducation.net/every_minute

