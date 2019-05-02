Jimmy Carter is 97. Here are 8 incredible things he still does that prove age is just a number.

Jimmy Carter is 97 years old, making him the oldest living American president.

Although he has spoken out about being “absolutely and completely at ease with death,” the 39th president of the United States shows no signs of slowing down.

Since leaving the White House in 1981 after a single term, Carter has, among many other things, won a Nobel Peace Prize, written more than a dozen books, secured the release of an American hostage in North Korea, observed 109 elections in 39 countries, and — with his own hammer and tools — helped build and repair more than 4,300 homes in 14 countries for Habitat for Humanity.

A human-rights champion, philanthropist, traveler, teacher, and avid outdoorsman, Carter is not just still actively involved in his many passions and hobbies, he’s also picking up new ones.

Here are some of the incredible things Jimmy Carter does in his 90s: